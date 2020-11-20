Windsor police seize vehicle suspected to be involved in fatal hit and run

Windsor police have seized a vehicle that they say may have been involved in a fatal hit and run on Sunday.

In a news release, police said that they located and seized a vehicle in front of a home in the 2700 block of Chandler Road Thursday.

An investigation by the major crimes branch is ongoing to confirm whether this is the vehicle they have been seeking in connection with a hit and run that killed a 7-year-old boy Sunday in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Haig Avenue.

"Detectives are still seeking information in relation to the suspect driving the vehicle at the time of the incident," police said in a news release.

On Wednesday, police released new details and photos of the vehicle which show that it has the following features:

Distinct black decal on the passenger side.

Painted running boards.

A front black tinted bug deflector.

A black roof rack.

As the investigation continues, police said they are still seeking the help of the public to provide them with any surveillance video, specifically in the area of Jefferson Boulevard to the east, Pillette Road to the west, South National Street to the north and Tecumseh Road East to the south, to review their surveillance footage between 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday.

"Again, we would like to remind the public of the time sensitive nature of some video surveillance systems. We are requesting footage be reviewed in these areas as soon as possible, and any finding be reported to us immediately," police said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).