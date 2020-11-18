Windsor police release new details and images of suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

Windsor police have released additional details on the vehicle they say was involved in a fatal hit and run Sunday.

On Sunday evening, a driver fled the scene after hitting and killing a 7-year-old boy. Windsor police are still investigating the incident and looking for the suspect vehicle.

New photos and details released by police note that the vehicle has the following features:

Distinct black decal on the passenger side.

Painted running boards.

A front black tinted bug deflector.

A black roof rack.

Investigators are asking local businesses and residents in the area of Jefferson Boulevard to the east, Pillette Road to the west, South National Street to the north and Tecumseh Road East to the south, to review their surveillance footage between 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday for images or video of the vehicle.

"The Windsor Police Service urges the involved driver to contact police. The grieving family, and our community deserve to know how and why this incident occurred," police said in a news release Tuesday.

A community vigil is being held at 6 p.m. on Friday at the intersection where the boy was hit at Jefferson Boulevard and Haig Avenue.