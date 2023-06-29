Content
Windsor

Man, 92, dies after Wednesday crash near Alexander Park

A 92-year-old man has died, Windsor police said Thursday, after a crash near Alexander Park Wednesday afternoon. 

Windsor police say no charges have been laid as of Thursday afternoon

Several police vehicles and officers with police tape
Windsor police were on scene of a crash on Wednesday, June 28 that sent a 92-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man has since died, police confirmed Thursday. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

Police said the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, and several police vehicles, including a forensic identification vehicle, could be seen at the park for several hours.

Police said an individual was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries. 

A police officer stands near a police car looking at a clip board.
Windsor police were on scene of a crash on Wednesday, June 28 that sent a 92-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man has since died, police confirmed Thursday. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

On Thursday, a Windsor police spokesperson confirmed a pedestrian, a 92-year-old man, had died. 

No charges have been laid, Windsor police said Thursday. 

