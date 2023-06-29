Man, 92, dies after Wednesday crash near Alexander Park

A 92-year-old man has died, Windsor police said Thursday, after a crash near Alexander Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, and several police vehicles, including a forensic identification vehicle, could be seen at the park for several hours.

Police said an individual was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries.

Windsor police were on scene of a crash on Wednesday, June 28 that sent a 92-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man has since died, police confirmed Thursday. (Dax Melmer/CBC)

On Thursday, a Windsor police spokesperson confirmed a pedestrian, a 92-year-old man, had died.

No charges have been laid, Windsor police said Thursday.