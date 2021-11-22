2 teenagers killed in single-vehicle crash in Windsor: police

A collision over the weekend has claimed the lives of two Windsor teenagers, according to police.

Police believe the driver was travelling "at a high rate of speed" before losing control and crashing into a pole in the area of Wyandotte Street West and Rankin Avenue, Windsor police said in a media release on Monday.

The crash was reported to police at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, and officers arrived to find the vehicle with "substantial damage" and four people inside.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene while another 17-year-old male was sent to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two others in the vehicle, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, have injuries considered non-life threatening, police said.

Police are asking anyone who might have captured the vehicle, a black Honda Civic, on camera to contact investigators.

