Police investigating after woman tried to pose as a nurse at Windsor ER

Windsor police are investigating a complaint that a woman tried to pose as a nurse at Windsor Regional Hospital.

According to the hospital, an "unauthorized individual" recently turned up at the emergency department but staff quickly determined that the person wasn't an employee.

No patients or staff were affected by the unauthorized access, WRH spokesperson Steve Erwin said in an emailed statement.

"Police have identified the individual, directly connected with the individual and an active police investigation is underway," he wrote.

The police and the hospital declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

