Windsor police arrest suspect in fake 911 call investigation

Windsor police have arrested one suspect in connection to numerous fake 911 calls originating from an address on Hickory Avenue near Walker Road.

Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a second suspect.

According to a Thursday media release, one suspect is a young offender, while the other is an adult male.

Police aren't identifying the adult suspect to protect the identity of the younger offender.

Windsor police launched an investigation in early August after receiving a formal complaint involving fake 911 calls.

Their investigation revealed there had been "numerous calls to 911 reporting trouble at a residence located in the 1500 block of Hickory Avenue" between April and August 2019.

"The calls for service often required priority-one first responder attention, such as a report of shots-fired, stabbings, and robbery," reads an excerpt from the media release. "Each call for service was investigated and deemed to be unfounded."

Investigators with Windsor police's major crimes branch later identified two suspects, who will both be charged with public mischief for "falsely reporting an offence that did not occur."