Elderly man 'attacked without provocation' in Windsor: police

An elderly man in Windsor suffered serious injuries in what police say was an unprovoked attack on Monday.

Police were called to the area of Wyandotte Street West and Church Street at 1:50 p.m. after receiving a report that a woman was assaulting a senior in the roadway, police said in a media release on Tuesday.

The area was closed for an investigation for several hours on Monday.

Officers arrived to find the man seriously injured and laying on the side of the road. He was sent to hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect was located nearby and arrested.

"Through investigation, investigators determined that the accused and victim were not known to each other; and the victim was attacked without provocation," police said.

A 41-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Meanwhile, the police service is seeking information from the public to assist in the investigation, including surveillance footage. Windsor police are asking anyone in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West to review their security camera footage.

