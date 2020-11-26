Windsor police seize $154K in drugs including fentanyl
Police say a loaded firearm was also seized in the investigation
Windsor police say they have seized an estimated $154,000 worth of drugs — including fentanyl — as part of a recent investigation.
Officers made an arrest on Tuesday afternoon as a result of a drugs and guns unit probe that started in October, police said in a statement.
Police said the suspect was in possession of drugs and a "large quantity" of cash was seized from his vehicle.
Two homes were searched — one on the 500 block of Sandison Street and the other on the 300 block of Church Street.
Quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl were seized in the investigation, along with a loaded gun and about $17,000.
"The amount of fentanyl seized is equivalent to over 2,600 individual average doses of the drug which have now been taken off the streets of Windsor," Windsor police stated in a media release.
A 25-year-old Windsor man is facing gun and drug-related charges, police said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.