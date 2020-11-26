Windsor police seize $154K in drugs including fentanyl

Windsor police say they have seized an estimated $154,000 worth of drugs — including fentanyl — as part of a recent investigation.

Officers made an arrest on Tuesday afternoon as a result of a drugs and guns unit probe that started in October, police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect was in possession of drugs and a "large quantity" of cash was seized from his vehicle.

Windsor police say a loaded gun and a quantity of drugs estimated to be worth $154,000 on the street were seized as part of a recent investigation. (Windsor Police Service)

Two homes were searched — one on the 500 block of Sandison Street and the other on the 300 block of Church Street.

Quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl were seized in the investigation, along with a loaded gun and about $17,000.

"The amount of fentanyl seized is equivalent to over 2,600 individual average doses of the drug which have now been taken off the streets of Windsor," Windsor police stated in a media release.

A 25-year-old Windsor man is facing gun and drug-related charges, police said.