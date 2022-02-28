Windsor police officer, vehicles struck during drug arrest

An officer and several vehicles were struck Friday by a suspect attempting to flee from them during a drug investigation, say Windsor police.

Police say they began a suspected drug trafficking investigation in December 2021, and were granted authorization to search a residence involved on Friday, Feb. 25.

That day, police said they saw a suspect in the passenger seat of a black Camaro on Tecumseh Road East, near Lauzon Road.

Officers approached the vehicle in order to arrest the suspect, but the man would not exit the Camaro. The driver then tried to flee the area in the Camaro, striking an officer and multiple police vehicles.

After a "brief struggle," police say they were able to arrest both the suspect and the driver.

The officer who was hit was not injured, and the Windsor police vehicles had only minor damage.

The Camaro in the incident was stolen in January, police said, and had fraudulent license plates. Police also found stolen licence plates in the trunk.

When police conducted their warrant at a home on the 1200 block of Henry Ford Centre Drive, they found $125,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine.

Two Windsor men are facing a number of charges between them including possession of stolen property, possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous driving, assault of an officer with a weapon, and resisting arrest.