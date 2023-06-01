Windsor police take action in response to downtown safety concerns

A Windsor businessman says he called police Thursday for a man causing property damage and threatening him with a hammer.

"I've been since 1978 downtown and that is the worst [I] ever see all my life," said Camille Helou, who says he has been the victim of break-ins and thefts at the two downtown parking lots he owns.

Officers made an arrest in the case that day, the first of three days of stepped-up patrols by police in the downtown core in response to concerns about crime and safety.

"We have heard the concerns of business owners, residents and community advocates in the downtown core," Karel Degraaf, acting superintendent, patrol services, said in a media release.

"By fostering open dialogue and trust, we hope to stimulate collaborative strategies that address the issues that matter most to the people who live and work in the area."

Police say the campaign will see city centre patrol officers joined by others including the problem-oriented policing unit, nurse-police teams and Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Teams.

Camille Helou is upset with vandalism downtown Duration 1:06 Camille Helou, who owns two paid parking lots in Windsor, shows the damage to his property.

The initiative follows a beating at University Avenue and Pelissier Street last weekend that left a young man in critical condition.

Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino says he knows those involved and says young people like them need supports to prevent them from ending up in jail.

Windsor Police arrest a man in the downtown core Thursday. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"These kids need support. These kids need mentorship. These kids need leadership. These kids need someone to help them. These kids need something to do," said Agostino.

The executive director of Artcite — located at the same intersection as the assault — agrees.

"And I think we'll continue to deal with situations much like what happened downtown until we really get serious about helping people who live here," said Teajai Travis.

The Downtown Windsor BIA is about to embark on Project Green Light, patterned after a similar one in Detroit. The BIA is spending $105,000 on security cameras that use AI technology to summon help when something is about to happen, such as a break and enter.

"It identifies that potential hazard to a human being that then engages in the process to call police or whatever needs to be done as a next step," said BIA Chair Chris MacLeod.

MacLeod said the BIA is still working out details on how the program will be rolled out with its members, but Hellou is not optimistic cameras will stop the vandalism of his property.