Windsor police investigate after one person seriously injured in grocery store stabbing near downtown

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing in a grocery store near the downtown left one person with "serious" injuries.

In a news release Tuesday, police said that the Major Crimes Unit is looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in the incident, which took place in the 700 block of Crawford Avenue.

The incident comes after a series of random attacks that have taken place in the downtown over the last week. With this particular incident, police said they believe it was targeted as the suspect and victim know each other.

According to police, officers were called to a grocery store on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man with stab wounds.

Police said first aid was performed on the victim and brought to hospital with "serious injuries."

Police said if anyone spots the suspect, they are "urged not to approach" and call 911.

Police boost presence in downtown

Over the weekend, police increased their presence in downtown Windsor by deploying their problem-oriented unit (POP) following several incidents.

On the morning of Sept. 3, police said there was a random assault in the area of Park Street West and Pelissier Street.

The offender appeared to be in distress, police said. When the victim approached, the offender assaulted the victim in an "unprovoked act of violence" and fled on the victim's bicycle. Investigators are looking for a suspect.

The following morning, police said someone was stabbed in the area of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been arrested, according to police.

Those incidents follow a pair random assaults that took place the previous weekend.

Police said four suspects have been arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated assault. A fifth suspect has been identified and is wanted on the same charges.