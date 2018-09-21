Windsor police receiving more calls for service, resources stretched

Windsor police have been receiving calls for service that are rising at a rate officers haven't seen before, according to police chief Al Frederick.

He gave a news conference Friday addressing the recent law enforcement activities in the city's downtown core, as a follow-up to a previous one held by police.

"We created teams of officers to address the rising crime rates in the downtown area," he said Friday, and that this latest conference is to reassure the city their commitment to public safety.

He gave a brief summary of some of the police enforcement in the core over the past two weeks. The arrests include drugs, stabbing and homicide.

According to Frederick, calls of service went up to roughly 2,500 each month from 2,100.

"Our calls for service peaked back in the early 2000s, and we're reaching those levels again," he said.

Part of the reason could be the additional avenues for people to report crime, from texting to using online platforms. Frederick said their resources are being stretched .

"We always respond. But it may take a little longer than normal," Frederick said.

He said there are still 12 officers who will be joining the force.