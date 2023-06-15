Police say final 2 suspects wanted for downtown Windsor assault have been arrested

Windsor police have arrested what they say are the remaining two suspects wanted in connection to an assault that left a man severely injured last month.

Police say a LaSalle man, 22, turned himself into Windsor police on Monday — while a 17-year-old was arrested a few days before that.

Both have been charged with aggravated assault.

Windsor police launched an investigation after a 26-year-old man was "severely beaten" near the intersection of Pelissier Street and University Avenue on May 27.

A fight between several individuals broke out on Chatham Street around 3 a.m., police say. That's when the victim was chased to the intersection of Pelissier and University, according to authorities.

In a press conference at the time, an officer described the assault as "vicious."

Staff Sgt. David Tennent, with Windsor police, speaks to reporters on May 30 about a downtown aggravated assault investigation. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

Police released a graphic video of the assault captured by a traffic camera.

Three people were arrested in the following days while officers looked for two more suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit.