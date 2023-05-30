Windsor police seeking 4 suspects in 'extremely vicious' assault that left man in critical condition

Windsor police are looking for four suspects after a young man suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked by a group of people downtown over the weekend.

During a press conference at police headquarters on Tuesday, Windsor police Staff Sgt. Dave Tennent described the incident as "extremely vicious."

"To kick an unconscious human being on the ground, it's just completely cowardice and callous and it's just something that we're not going to tolerate in our city core," he said.

A screen shot of a video showing a group assault in downtown Windsor on Saturday that was released by Windsor police. (Windsor Police Service)

Police say that a fight broke out on Chatham Street West just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. The group then chased the victim in the area of Pelissier Street and University Avenue.

On Tuesday, police released a graphic video showing the incident, which was captured by a traffic camera.

"The male party was slammed to the ground, where he became — what appears on the video — unconscious," Tennent said.

"He was then repeatedly kicked and punched while he was unconscious on the ground."

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Windsor man, was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted, though the motive is unknown, Tennent said.

Windsor police say the fight began on Chatham Street and then the victim was thrown to the ground and beaten by a group of people at the intersection of University Avenue and Pelissier Street on Saturday. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

On Monday, police arrested a 25-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault.

Four other people are sought on the same charge.

One of the suspects police have identified as a 25-year-old man, while the three others wanted are men in their early 20s that police have yet to identify.

Tennent called on the suspects to turn themselves in.

The Windsor police Major Crimes Unit, which is investigating the assault, is looking for tips in the case. Investigators also want to hear from the multiple witnesses shown on the video.