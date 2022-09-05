Windsor police ramp up presence in downtown core after 2 more assaults

Windsor police say they're increasing their presence in the downtown core Monday after two weekend assaults, including what they say was a random attack where the culprit escaped on the victim's bicycle.

Police said on Labour Day that they deployed their problem-oriented unit (POP) after a pair of assaults. In both cases, police say, they've either identified or arrested suspects.

But "we want to ensure the community that our officers are out there to enforce the law and keep everyone safe," said Chief Jason Bellaire in the press release. "They will take a safety-first approach to criminal activity and disorderly behaviour to minimize impacts on our residents, visitors and businesses."

The Problem-Oriented Policing Unit is in the downtown core this weekend to enforce the law and engage with community members, visitors and business owners. The POP Unit was deployed following a serious stabbing, random act of violence and increased call volumes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HonourInService?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HonourInService</a> <a href="https://t.co/S7S3Vmq5Uq">pic.twitter.com/S7S3Vmq5Uq</a> —@WindsorPolice

Police say there was a random assault on the morning of Sept. 3 in the area of Park Street West and Pelissier Street. The offender appeared to be in distress, police say. When the victim approached, the offender assaulted the victim in an "unprovoked act of violence" and fled on the victim's bicycle. Investigators have identified a suspect.

Police also say the following morning, someone was stabbed in the area of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been arrested, according to police.

The two incidents this weekend follow a pair random assaults the previous weekend in the downtown core that took place an hour apart.

Police say four suspects have been arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated assault. Police also say a fifth suspect has been identified and is wanted on the same charges.

Videos of both incidents were shared on social media.

Police say they're still investigating all four incidents.