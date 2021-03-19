Windsor police say an officer shot, killed 'aggressive' dog in owner's backyard out of fear for their safety

Windsor police say an officer believed "their safety was in jeopardy" when one of them shot and killed a dog that they described as "aggressive."

But owner Diane Scott says her Rottweiler Doberman, Chloe, is nothing but friendly and easily excitable.

The 10-year-old dog was shot and killed in Scott's own Forest Glade backyard Thursday after police arrived at her door. Scott told CBC News that she let the dog out into the backyard when she heard a knock at the front door as the dog gets excited around people.

She says she opened the door to two police officers who were looking for her son's friend. But Scott wasn't aware that officers had also entered her gated backyard, where they ended up shooting the dog.

In a statement Friday, Windsor police said officers were at the home to arrest a person wanted for "serious offences in another jurisdiction."

The news release continues to say that during the investigation, a dog became rowdy and "an officer believed their safety was in jeopardy due to the dog lunging at them and attempting to bite them multiple times."

Police say the dog was acting aggressively and they were worried for their safety when they shot it. (Submitted by Diane Scott)

In response, police said the officer shot the dog.

"She's never attacked anybody, she's always a friendly dog. She just wants to run up to you and say hi ... she does look scary 'cause she's a Rottweiler, but because she was running up toward you doesn't mean you have to shoot and kill her," Scott told CBC hours after the incident happened.

Police gave first aid to the dog and took it to the vet, where it later died following emergency surgery.

Now Scott says she has a $4,000 vet bill that she can't afford, while also grieving the loss of her pet.

Police say they did arrest the suspect at the house, but did not offer any other details on what the person was arrested for.