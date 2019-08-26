New Windsor police dog makes first arrest

Windsor's newest police service dog, Rolex, helped arrest a suspected robber over the weekend, just a week after starting his new job.

Police in Windsor, Ont. say a woman reported she had been robbed in her home on Randolph Avenue, near the university campus, by a man who fled on foot. Officers received a separate call about a person running between houses in the same neighbourhood.

Rolex and his handler officer were in the area and gave chase after the suspect did not stop. Once they were close enough, Rolex was released from the handler and took the man to the ground.

Officers were then able to move in and safely arrest the man, and the stolen items were located. The suspect is charged with robbery, resisting arrest and possession of cocaine.

Police say the suspect resisted arrest and kicked Rolex while they were on the ground. Rolex was injured but is expected to return to duty in the near future. Rolex was introduced as the newest serving police service dog on August 19.