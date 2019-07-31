Almost all shots fired by Windsor Police in 2019 were to euthanize deer

Of the 21 times Windsor police officers shot a gun in 2019, 20 instances were to euthanize an injured deer.

Those deer had been hit by vehicles, and were suffering from injuries. The other firearm discharge was "the result of an unintended discharge into the loading station barrel" by an officer conducting a "trigger function test" of a C8 carbine rifle.

These numbers come from the Windsor Police Service's 2019 Use of Force report.

According to the report, police pointed a firearm at a person 150 times in 2019 — up from the 105 instances in 2018.

Among these occurrences were 95 times when it was handguns that were drawn in 2019, compared to 94 times in 2018. Windsor police vehicles are equipped with a C8 patrol rifle. According to the 2019 report, Windsor police officers deployed the C8 patrol rifle 86 times in public view.

The emergency services unit is equipped with both MP5 submachine guns, as well as carbine rifles. This unit is usually deployed for tactical entry, and weaponry is drawn and pointed for these specific tasks. In 2019, Windsor police officers deployed the MP5 submachine gun 32 times.

Windsor police also used a "conducted energy weapon" — such as a Taser — 46 times in 2019, down from the 48 times in 2018.

Overall, Windsor police responded to 420 firearms-related calls in 2019, down from the 451 logged instances in 2018.

Of those 420 instances, many were for reports of shots being fired. Police responded to 143 such calls in 2019, compared to 135 shots fired calls in 2018.