Man pointed a gun in altercation with food delivery courier, Windsor police say

Windsor police have made an arrest after a man allegedly pointed a gun during a fight with a food delivery courier.

On Tuesday at about 5 p.m., officers were called to Meadowbrook Lane, in the area of Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road, to respond to call about an altercation involving two men.

Police say the courier had been looking for directions.

"It was reported that when the victim asked the suspect for assistance with locating his delivery address, the suspect became furious and verbally abusive at the victim, which then led to the altercation," police said in a media release on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim. The courier also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the altercation.

The suspect fled in his car before officers arrived, but police — who had his licence plate — quickly caught up with him.

The Lexus was located on Lassaline Avenue, and police dogs used the scent to locate the man at a nearby home.

He came out of the house and was arrested without incident at about 6:25 p.m., police said. He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries from the fight.

A 26-year-old Windsor man has been charged with uttering threats, pointing a firearm, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, and dangerous operation of conveyance.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with security cameras in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane and 5500 block of Lassaline Avenue to check their footage.