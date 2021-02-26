Windsor police launch homicide investigation after man found dead in home
The man was found dead by police on Tuesday
Windsor police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home earlier this week.
In a news release, police said that officers arrived at a home around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Louis Avenue and Cataraqui Street following reports of a dead person.
The Major Crime Unit launched an investigation as police said details of the death were unclear at the time.
On Thursday, after the unit received postmortem results, it launched a homicide investigation.
Police ask that anyone with surveillance cameras in the areas check their footage before and after the time of the incident and look for any suspicious people, vehicles or evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-8477.
