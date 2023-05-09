Here are Windsor's 10 most dangerous intersections, according to police

Windsor police are ramping up enforcement at 10 intersections they say have the most accidents.

When you think of Windsor's most dangerous intersections, which ones come to mind?

Windsor police announced Tuesday they'll ramp up traffic enforcement at 10 local intersections with the largest number of reported traffic collisions.

"It is our hope that taking this more analytical approach will enable us to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries and make our roads safer for everyone," Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire said in a statement.

Windsor police will ramp up traffic enforcement at 10 local intersections prone to the most car crashes. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC News)

Three of the intersections on the Windsor police list are on Howard Avenue, and another two include the E.C. Row Expressway.

These intersections were picked based on traffic and crash data from 2022, police said.

Here is the complete list of intersections that will have a larger Windsor police presence:

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall).

E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue.

4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square).

Tecumseh Road E. and Howard Ave.

Tecumseh Road E. and Lauzon Parkway.

Tecumseh Road E./W. and Ouellette Avenue.

Dougall Avenue and West Grand Boulevard.

E.C. Row Expressway and Walker Road.

Tecumseh Road E. and Forest Glade Drive.

Provincial Road and Walker Road.

Windsor police will monitor these 10 intersections for moving violations including disobeying stop signs and running red lights. Police reminded drivers the fine for failing to stop for a red light is a $325 and $110 for a stop sign.