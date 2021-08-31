Skip to Main Content
Cyclist found on road with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run: Windsor police

Windsor police say they are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured.

Officers looking for camera footage that could aid in the investigation

A Windsor police cruiser is shown outside headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

A patrol officer was driving by the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West on Sunday at around 8:40 p.m. when he saw a bicycle in the roadway.

When the officer stopped to remove the bike, he saw an injured man underneath it.

"The victim had serious, life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to hospital by ambulance," the police service said in a media release on Monday.

Police are asking anyone who might have captured security camera or dash cam footage in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday to check their cameras for any footage that may aid in the investigation. 

