Cyclist found on road with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run: Windsor police

Windsor police say they are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured.

A patrol officer was driving by the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West on Sunday at around 8:40 p.m. when he saw a bicycle in the roadway.

When the officer stopped to remove the bike, he saw an injured man underneath it.

"The victim had serious, life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to hospital by ambulance," the police service said in a media release on Monday.

Police are asking anyone who might have captured security camera or dash cam footage in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday to check their cameras for any footage that may aid in the investigation.

