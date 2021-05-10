Skip to Main Content
Windsor custodian charged in alleged child exploitation incident

A 45-year-old Windsor custodian has been charged following a child exploitation incident, according to Windsor police. 

The suspect was arrested May 6

Windsor police say the man was working as a custodian and children were likely present while they were employed. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Police arrested the man May 6 after an investigation where they said they learned the suspect was talking to and agreed to meet with a person younger than 16 years old with the intent of committing a sexual related offence. 

Police said they were first made aware of the incident six days earlier when they received a report of an online child luring call within the city.

Windsor police said the man worked as a custodian in Windsor-Essex where "children may have been present during the course of employment." 

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Windsor Police Service ICE (Internet Child Exploitation) Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS). 

