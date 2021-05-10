Windsor custodian charged in alleged child exploitation incident

A 45-year-old Windsor custodian has been charged following an alleged child exploitation incident, according to Windsor police.

Police arrested the man May 6 after an investigation where they said they learned the suspect was talking to and agreed to meet with a person younger than 16 years old with the intent of committing a sexual related offence.

Police said they were first made aware of the incident six days earlier when they received a report of an online child luring call within the city.

Windsor police said the man worked as a custodian in Windsor-Essex where "children may have been present during the course of employment."

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Windsor Police Service ICE (Internet Child Exploitation) Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).