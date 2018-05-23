Man flees Windsor police twice before being arrested in Tecumseh
Officers spotted the 27-year-old, with no fixed address, driving a vehicle with stolen plates
Windsor police arrested a man in Tecumseh after the suspect managed to flee not once, but twice.
Officers spotted the 27-year-old, with no fixed address, driving a vehicle with stolen license plates.
Police say they approached him in a parking lot Monday along Huron Church Road, just north of E.C. Row Expressway. That's when he drove away, hitting two vehicles. Officials said nobody was hurt.
A pursuit began, but was quickly called off because he was driving "in a dangerous manner."
The next day, officers said they found the man driving the same vehicle in the Town of Tecumseh. The suspect put it in reverse, hit a Windsor police cruiser and drove through a grassy lot.
Eventually, he fled on foot. Police were able to catch up to him and arrested him in the area of Tecumseh Road East, just east of Manning Road.
Police seized suspected meth and property believed to be stolen.
The man faces several charges, including:
- Possession of stolen property.
- Escaping custody.
- Failing to stop for police.
- Dangerous driving.
- Theft under $5,000.
- Possession of drugs.
