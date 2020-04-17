Windsor police officer has recovered from COVID-19

Skip to Main Content
A Windsor police officer who came down with COVID-19 has recovered and is back at work. A second is expected back next week.

A Windsor police officer who tested positive for COVID-19 has recovered and is back at work.

Windsor police media relations officer Sgt. Steve Betteridge announced the "good news" Friday afternoon.

"We are grateful for their recovery and we thank everyone who sent their well wishes," wrote Betteridge in an email.

"Our service has a very small number of members who self-isolate as a precautionary measure based on health officials recommendations and our operations have not been impacted."

Betteridge said another officer who has been recovering from COVID-19 is expected back to work early next week.

The police service announced the illnesses on April 5. The officers have been recovering at home since.

The police service previously reported that the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit was working to track the officer's contact history.

 

With files from Chris Ensing

