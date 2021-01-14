Windsor police to enforce new stay-at-home order by 'monitoring compliance'

Windsor Police say they will be monitoring compliance with the newly imposed provincial emergency order.

Under the updated rules, officers can order people attending gatherings to go home, close any building where they believe an illegal event is taking place, and ask for the name and address of anyone they think is committing an offence under the emergency legislation.

Charges can be laid through a ticket or summons to appear in court. The minimum fine for violating provincial gathering rules is $750.

The statement said community safety is the top priority for the police service, and officers will "strike a measured balance between enforcement and overall safety."

"As part of a collaborative public health and provincial wide safety strategy, Windsor Police Service officers will continue to be monitoring compliance and will support this strategy, and any orders, with enforcement actions as necessary under the legislation."

The statement did not provide details on what kind of police resources would be dedicated to enforcement.

Stay-at-home order takes effect

A second state of emergency over surging COVID-19 cases was declared by the Ontario government on Tuesday.

The government announced that the limit on in-person gatherings has been reduced to five people, with some exceptions, and non-essential retail stores can't stay open past 8 p.m.

A new stay-at-home order that took effect overnight Thursday means that people are only permitted to leave their homes for essential reasons such as buying groceries, picking up prescriptions or daily exercise.

There are many other exceptions, including an exemption for people experiencing homelessness.

Schools in COVID-19 hotspots including Windsor-Essex will remain shut down into next month, with students expected to return to the classroom on Feb. 10.