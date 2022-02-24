Windsor Police Service looking into possible Freedom Convoy donations by members

The Windsor Police Service is looking into whether any of its employees made donations in support of the Freedom Convoy, an anti-vaccine mandate protest that blocked access to the Ambassador Bridge for a week. Police say they are looking into the next steps and that it is not an active investigation.

Police Chief Pam Mizuno said Thursday she was recently made aware of officers who may have donated. Three names on a recently-leaked list of donors — obtained through a hack of crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo — match those of active officers.

Windsor Police Service looking into possible Freedom Convoy donations by officers. Chief Pam Mizuno says three names on a recently-leaked list of donors — obtained through a hack of crowdfunding platform GiveSendGo — match those of active officers.

"At this point in time, we're still assessing our next steps," Mizuno said. "We hold our members to account both on and off duty, and we will deal with those matters accordingly."

Mizuno wouldn't say what positions in the police service those three individuals hold, and said she wasn't aware of the amount of the donations.

CBC has not been able to independently confirm if the people on the list did in fact donate to the Freedom Convoy.

Mizuno said any information found could be forwarded to the police professional standards branch.

Road closures around Ambassador Bridge continue

Also Thursday, Mizuno provided an update to the Windsor police services board about ongoing efforts to prevent further blockades at the Ambassador Bridge.

While access to the bridge was restored on Feb. 13 following a week of protests and prevented traffic from flowing across it, Windsor police continue to limit access to roads in the area out of concern further protests may take place.

Businesses and residents along Huron Church Road, and in Windsor's West End, have expressed frustration in recent days, saying the traffic control is making some businesses inaccessible, and making it difficult for motorists to travel around the area.

"We understand that this road closure on Huron Church has impacted many businesses along that corridor," Mizuno told the board. "But you know, for our community, from the onset, our strategy is reviewed regularly and is modified as to the information that we're receiving."

"We are moving as fast as we can to try and return Huron Church to its original state prior to the protests and demonstrations," she said. "As you may or may not know, Malden Road is open for east and west traffic, and was opened up on Tuesday night."

Mizuno said there are plans to open Totten Street and Prince Road to east-west traffic, as well, that is expected to occur either late Thursday or Friday morning.

Dorchester Road, Giradot Street, Millen Street, and College Avenue remain closed, Mizuno said.

Windsor police arrested 44 people, laid 88 charges, and towed 11 vehicles during the week-long Ambassador Bridge blockade, Mizuno said.

"We do continue to try and actively identify any protest organizers and supporters, and work with our law enforcement partners at this time as it relates to any further criminal charges," she said.