Windsor police officer who donated to Ottawa convoy will learn of his penalty in May

A Windsor police officer who was found guilty of professional misconduct over a donation to convoy protests will find out the penalty later this spring.

Const. Michael Brisco donated $50 to convoy protests in Ottawa on Feb. 8 of last year.

In a decision released Friday, he was found guilty of a single count of professional misconduct.

A hearing to determine the penalty for that charge is scheduled for May 4.

According to the decision, Brisco's lawyer argued that Brisco did not believe he was police officer at the time of the donation because he was on an unpaid leave due to non-compliance with the Windsor police COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Ontario Provincial Police adjudicator M.P.B. Elbers concluded, however, that Brisco had not been terminated and was still an officer at the time the donation was made.

Brisco's name was contained in a database of Freedom Convoy donors that was made public after the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo was hacked in February.

Brisco testified that he sent the money to support truckers in Ottawa. He said he doesn't support criminal activity, and would not have supported the convoy if he believed anything illegal was happening.

"He does not believe that the donation he made reflected badly towards him. He believed the cause to be noble," Elbers wrote in the decision.

Elbers concluded that the protest was illegal at the time the donation was made.

"The money directly opposed what the various police services in Ottawa were doing. I understand it was a cause he believed in but this does not render it OK when you are a member of a police service, and in this case that service is Windsor."