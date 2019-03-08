Windsor police believe 5 convenience store robberies to be related

Windsor police are investigating five convenience robberies they believe to be related.

In all five cases, the suspect is described as a man who wore a ski mask, weighing around 120 to 130 pounds, at five foot five to five foot nine.

The first robbery took place on March 2, early in the morning, at a store on the 1800 block of Drouillard Road, near Milloy Street. The suspect reportedly mentioned a firearm but no weapon was seen. Some cash was taken.

Then on March 4, police were called to the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East near Lincoln Road. The same thing supposedly happened where the suspect indicated he might have had a weapon, but nothing was seen.

Windsor police believe five convenience store robberies to be connected. 0:39

More cash was stolen from that store.

A third robbery happened on March 6 early morning, on the 1800 block of Drouillard Road again. However, it's not clear if it was the same location as the one several days before.

On March 7, robberies took place at stores in the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road East and another in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say they are actively investigating.