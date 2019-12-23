Windsor police officer charged with shoplifting

A Windsor police constable with 20 years seniority is facing two theft charges after allegedly shoplifting at the same business twice while off-duty.

According to a Windsor police media release on Monday, the force began investigating the thefts after receiving a shoplifting complaint from a business near 7200 Tecumseh Road. E.

Investigators determined that the alleged shoplifting offences took place on Nov. 20, 2019 and Dec. 4, 2019 at the same business.

The officer in question was arrested on Dec. 21, "without incident," according to Windsor police.

The constable has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000.

He was released on an appearance notice and is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor Feb. 4, 2020.

Windsor police said the officer has been assigned to administrative duties.