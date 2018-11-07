Owner of Compassion House turns himself in to Windsor police, 5 arrests total

Windsor police have arrested five people in relation to the operation of Compassion House on Tecumseh Road West.

Police first showed up to the location Tuesday at around 5 p.m., where they arrested four people. Officers also seized drugs, money and other property.

The owner of Compassion House, Leo Lucier, turned himself in to police Wednesday at around 2 p.m.

Police say all five people are facing charges under the federal Cannabis Act, for selling cannabis to an adult and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Windsor police blocked incoming customers from accessing Compassion House Tuesday afternoon as officers worked inside the location. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Recreational marijuana became legal across Canada Oct. 17. In Ontario, the only legal place to purchase it at this time is through the online Cannabis Store.

Windsor police reminds people they remain committed to enforcing laws around illegal distribution, cultivation and possession of marijuana.