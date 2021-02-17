Windsor police seeking surveillance footage in fatal fire probe

Windsor police are looking for video footage in their investigation of a recent fatal fire in the downtown.

The fire took place at a home on Church Street on the night of Feb. 7.

A 59-year-old man died and a woman received life-threatening injures.

The fire is being investigated by the police service's arson and major crimes units.

Officers are asking people with security cameras in the areas of Pelissier Street to Janette Avenue and Riverside Drive West to Elliott Street West to check their footage for "suspicious persons or activity" from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, to 9 a.m.the following day.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services completed their investigation of the blaze last Wednesday. In a tweet, Windsor Fire said the fire started in the lower level apartment and has resulted in $225,000 worth of damages.