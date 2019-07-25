Windsor police file charges in child pornography investigation

Windsor police have charged a 30-year-old man with five counts related to child pornography.

The man has been charged with one count of transmitting child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

The charges were filed as part of a child pornography investigation launched by Windsor police's Internet Exploitation unit (ICE) in this past May.

Police said ICE members applied for and received judicial authorization to search a residence "liked to the investigation."

Investigators executed the search warrant Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. and seized "a number of computer and data storage devices."

"A male suspect was arrested without incident at the residence during the execution of the search warrant," police said Thursday.