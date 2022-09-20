5-year-old child hit by vehicle in Windsor, police say
Windsor police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle on Monday.
Police say injuries are considered non-life-threatening
Windsor police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle on Monday.
The collision happened on Hall Avenue near Niagara and Cataraqui streets, where a large police presence could be seen Monday evening.
A five-year-old child has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.
More from CBC Windsor
- Work permit backlog keeps Pelee Island Ferry deckhand in limbo
- Mental health patients 'struggle to find timely services' in Windsor-Essex, inquest hears
- Here's who's running for Ward 4 - and why they say you should vote for them