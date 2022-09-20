Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
5-year-old child hit by vehicle in Windsor, police say

Windsor police are investigating after a child was hit by a vehicle on Monday.

Police say injuries are considered non-life-threatening

A stop sign with blue sky in the background. Street sign says Hall 800.
A stop sign is seen on the northeast corner of Hall Avenue and Cataraqui Street in Windsor. (Kerri Breen/CBC)

The collision happened on Hall Avenue near Niagara and Cataraqui streets, where a large police presence could be seen Monday evening.

A five-year-old child has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

