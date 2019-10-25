'Defunding isn't necessarily the answer' says Windsor police chief focused on diversity

Windsor's police chief says her officers do get trained about unconscious bias and diversity, and that the force has been actively trying to ensure officers represent the community they serve.

Pam Mizuno was promoted to the top job last fall, months before the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis put the relationship between police and the Black community under the microscope.

She says the Windsor Police Service (WPS) needs to look at what role it has played in perpetuating racism and discrimination, just like everyone else.

"I think that Windsor police is no different than any other profession and we have systemic racism as there is and in any other profession in our community," Mizuno said during an interview on CBC's Windsor Morning.

"I think it's up to all of us in the community to look at the role that we've played in perpetuating unacceptable racism and discrimination in all forms and we need to look in the mirror and ask ourselves how we can do better to address these issues."

About 4.4 per cent of Windsor police officers were Black in 2018, said Mizuno, which is an increase from 2.7 per cent in 2012. The force has taken some initiatives to improve that number, including actively recruiting officers of a diverse background.

"So we have made improvements but of course we have a long way to go," said Mizuno. "We actively try and recruit from diverse areas of our community, but it's always a challenge — recruiting police officers is a challenge in any event whether we're looking for diverse members or not."

Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno was appointed to lead the city's police force in October 2019. She's the city's first female police chief. (Sameer Chhabra/CBC)

Mizuno said there are fewer applications to join the force now, so WPS has lowered the cost of applying so that it's more accessible for people. The force has also done more community outreach since 2012, implementing roles dedicated toward inclusively, like a recruitment and diversity officer and more recently a peace constable and a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator.

As for calls to defund police — or redirect tax dollars away from police services toward social services — Mizuno says this:

"Defunding isn't necessarily the answer," she said.

"The police don't want to be primary responders when it comes to mental health and homelessness calls, but policing is the only service that operates 365 days a year, seven days a week and 24 hours a day. These calls have been downloaded on us. Any calls having to do with mental health and homelessness would probably be better handled by experts in those areas."

LISTEN| Hear more from Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno about diversity on the force:

Police services everywhere are under attack and face calls for defunding. What would that mean in Windsor and is Windsor Police Chief Mizuno open to it? Also, what the police service is doing about anti-Black racism. Her conversation with Tony Doucette. 12:07

According to Statistics Canada 2018 data, Windsor ranks sixth among Canadian cities in policing strength — having 185 officers per 100,000 people. The Niagara region, being a similar border city, had 150 police officers per 100,000 people.

But Mizuno says those numbers do not mean the city is being over policed.

"I think that when you're looking at Windsor in comparison to other cities — Windsor is mostly urban. Some of the regional police forces and other cities are dealing with rural areas and we don't have that," she said. "Our number of police officers does reflect the number of officers that are required to police a city of this size.

Mizuno said there is behind the scenes work that officers are needed for including follow-ups and responding to unique types of calls that require the number of officers the force currently has.