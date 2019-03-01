Windsor's mayor says no need to consult public on choice for next police chief

Humility, integrity and being approachable are just some of the traits on a survey asking Londoners what they want to see in their new police chief.

Windsor's mayor Drew Dilkens had a look at characteristics outlined in London's survey.

"It would be rare to find someone who excels in every area but you always look for the right balance in a candidate," he wrote in an email.

While Windsor doesn't have a public survey, Dilkens said the force and the police board "recently went through an exhaustive process of public consultation."

That consultation process, both internal and external, helped inform the 2017-2019 business plan, which helps the chief of police with knowing what the priorities and objectives are for the police service.

"The Board will be looking for a new Chief that will exemplify the core values and service delivery framework identified in the plan," said Dilkens.

The core values listed in the plan are as follows: integrity, respect, professionalism, accountability, innovation, teamwork and service.

But Coun. Rino Bortolin, who will become a member of the police services board on March 4, said he would like the police board to consider seeking public input next time it looks for a chief.

"I do think especially now with a lot of changes and issues plaguing the city, there would be some benefit in seeking public input," said Bortolin, adding he favours public input on many city decisions as a tool for gauging people's priorities.

He also said Windsor could probably learn from London's experience.

The job posting for Windsor's police chief has been available since February.

Chief Al Frederick is retiring in June and a head hunting firm has been hired to start the search.