Mayor Drew Dilkens releases 2 of 14-page report investigating 911 call from chief's home

Out of a 14-page Ontario Provincial Police report reviewing Windsor Police Service's conduct in its investigation into a 911 call from the chief's home, the mayor has released two pages.

CBC News raised questions on how the call was handled and has been asking for mayor Drew Dilkens, also chair of the police board, to explain.

Dilkens has declined to comment on behalf of the police services board multiple times prior to Friday afternoon, when he released the two pages.

They have multiple redacted elements and detail the conclusion of the OPP's review of Windsor Police Service's response.

The report says a 911 call was made on Nov. 12, 2018 at 11:18 a.m. from police chief Al Frederick's home. The deputy chief of police also responded, according to the conclusion.

OPP says in the report that "the relevant Conflict of Interest Directive does not speak to responding a situation involving the chief of police."

As a result, OPP says that calling the deputy chief of police in this case was "the most appropriate and common sense response."

Dilkens said in his tweet Friday that the board supports the police chief.

Attached is the conclusion related to the review provided by the <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@opp</a> to a call made to the home of <a href="https://twitter.com/ChiefAFrederick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChiefAFrederick</a>. The <a href="https://twitter.com/WindsorPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WindsorPolice</a> Services Board supports the Chief and appreciates the diligence provided by our officers. <a href="https://t.co/awKQ4ymh7v">https://t.co/awKQ4ymh7v</a> —@drewdilkens

The police services board did not call the OPP to investigate until nine days after the incident.

CBC News has asked OPP, the mayor's office and the Windsor Police Service for a copy of the report, but requests have been denied.

Other board members have also remained tight-lipped about the investigation.

CBC News still has the following questions:

Why did the board ask the OPP to review the investigation nine days after the 911 call?

If the OPP concluded everyone involved acted appropriately, why not release the report?

In the future, how will cases involving the chief of police be handled?

Why wasn't an outside police agency called in immediately to investigate?

On Thursday before Dilkens released those two pages, he said he is "more than accountable" and that he has provided all of his comments on the matter.