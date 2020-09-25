Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno announces sudden retirement

Windsor police Chief Pam Mizuno has announced her sudden retirement, in a news release late Tuesday.

Mizuno became the southwestern Ontario city's first female police chief on Oct. 4, 2019. Her retirement takes effect March 31, according to a statement. It comes two years before the end of her five-year contract.

"I have loved my time at the Windsor Police Service and I love the communities of Windsor and Amherstburg," said Mizuno in the news release.

"It has been an honour and privilege to lead this organization and I want to thank all of our members at the Windsor Police Service. I also want to thank our communities for your support over the past 2.5 years, and the trust and confidence you have given to the Windsor Police Service, without which, we would not function."

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire will become acting police chief beginning April 1.

A special in-camera Windsor Police Services Board meeting was held Monday, and CBC News has learned it was in relation to a personnel issue. The board is expected to begin a formal recruitment process to find a permanent police chief.

It's unclear why Mizuno is retiring so suddenly, and a spokesperson told CBC News she isn't conducting any interviews at this time.

The Windsor Police Association said it was shocked when it learned of Mizuno's retirement.

"I think we're all surprised," said president Shawn McCurdy. "We did not see it coming. We had no idea she intended on retiring. There was no indication made to us at all. Well, I imagine it's going to have an impact [internally] however, we're a strong organization. The Windsor Police Service will continue to provide excellent service to citizens in Windsor and Amherstburg."

Mizuno's unexpected announcement comes less than six weeks after Windsor police and many other agencies across Canada helped end a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge by pandemic mandate protesters.

Mayor says police board wishes Mizuno the best

"On behalf of the board, we acknowledge Chief Mizuno's accomplishments during her tenure ensuring that community safety and well-being were always her top priority," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens in a news release. He's also chair of the Windsor Police Services Board.

"Pamela has led the service through significant challenges over the past 2.5 years. Her work has resulted in a well-respected police service by citizens throughout the city of Windsor and the town of Amherstburg. The board wishes her all the best in retirement."

CBC News has requested an interview with Dilkens, but has not received a response.

Mizuno joined the Windsor Police Service in 1994 and was promoted to superintendent in 2016. Two years later, she accepted a deputy chief position.

When then police chief Al Frederick retired on June 27, Mizuno became acting chief before moving into the permanent position.