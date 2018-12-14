Chatham-Kent cop charged with sexual assault and assault with weapon

A Chatham-Kent police constable has been charged with sexual assault and assault with a weapon, police say.

The Windsor Police Service is investigating as an outside agency by the request of Chatham-Kent authorities.

Const. Andrew Jaconelli is charged in connection with an off-duty incident that happened in November 2017.

He has been released on bail after being in court Dec. 14.

Police say he has been suspended from duty as of Dec. 14 and is charged under the Police Services Act with discreditable conduct.

There may be additional Police Service Act charges and a police or procedure review, after the force's professional standards branch conducts a further internal investigation.

Jaconelli will return to court Jan. 8.