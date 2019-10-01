Child touched in 'sexual manner' in alleged Windsor home invasion, say police
A 42-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and charged
Windsor police charged a 42-year-old man Tuesday with sexual assault and sexual interference, among three other charges, after he allegedly man broke into the bedroom of a sleeping child early Tuesday morning.
The man was also charged with one count of breaking and entering and two counts of assault.
Windsor police said officers responded to a home invasion at a residence on Lauzon Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
An investigation revealed that the man entered the home and proceeded to the child's bedroom.
The child was inappropriately touched "in a sexual manner," and was able to call for assistance.
An adult family member was alerted to the sound, entered the child's room and confronted the suspect.
Windsor police said a "brief struggle" ensued and the suspect eventually fled on foot.
Investigators from Windsor police's major crimes branch arrived, and members of the force's forensic identification unit processed the scene.
"Two individuals at the residence were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," said Windsor police in a Tuesday media release.
The suspect was later located and arrested without incident some time before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Windsor police said the case remains under investigation.
According to Windsor police Staff Sgt. Steve Betteridge, such home invasions are rare, adding the force isn't investigating any similar cases.
"It is very rare for, number one, to even commit a break-and-enter when someone is in a residence," Betteridge said. "Secondly then, to confront someone in the residence and commit a secondary offence or another offence ... again extremely rare."
Betteridge said this is a "very serious and concerning crime for our community."
With files from Sonya Varma
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.