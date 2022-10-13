Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor man charged with threats against health-care worker

Ottawa police are looking for a 58-year-old Windsor, Ont., man they've charged with hate-motivated crimes after threats were made targeting a health-care professional.

The Ottawa Police Service's hate and bias crime unit has charged Louis Mertzelos with offences including harassing communication, harassment by repeated communication, and mischief and intimidation of a health service.

Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In November 2021, the Liberal government introduced legislation that made it illegal to intimidate or obstruct health-care workers in delivering care.

The changes to the Criminal Code were meant to protect patients and health-care workers from abuse.

