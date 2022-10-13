Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor man charged with threats against health-care worker

Ottawa police have charged a 58-year-old Windsor, Ont., man with hate-motivated crimes, and issued a warrant for his arrest, after threats were made targeting a health-care professional.

Ottawa police say charges against a Windsor, Ont., man include harassment by repeated communication. (motortion - stock.adobe.com)

The Ottawa Police Service's hate and bias crime unit has charged Louis Mertzelos with offences including harassing communication, harassment by repeated communication, and mischief and intimidation of a health service. 

Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

In November 2021, the Liberal government introduced legislation that made it illegal to intimidate or obstruct health-care workers in delivering care.

The changes to the Criminal Code were meant to protect patients and health-care workers from abuse.

