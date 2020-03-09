Windsor police charge GTA resident with human trafficking

Windsor police arrested a man from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Saturday, after an investigation revealed that a number of human trafficking-related offences had likely taken place.

The man was charged with seven offences, including trafficking a person by recruiting, trafficking a person by exercising control, material benefit resulting from human trafficking and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

Windsor police began investigating after it was notified by GTA police that a young person possibly in the Windsor area had contacted GTA police "indicating that they were in distress."

Officers found the young woman in the parking lot of a motel in the 2300 block of Huron Church Road, shortly before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

"Upon speaking with the young female, officers learned that she had recently travelled to Windsor from the GTA with an adult male," Windsor police said in a Monday media release.

Officers found the man in a motel room and arrested him.

According to Windsor police, the man and the young woman met roughly one month ago. The man "began controlling behaviour over the female and involved her in the sex industry," likely controlling her finances, clientele and movements.

The young woman was taken to hospital for a medical assessment, and police connected the young woman with community partners to "assist with her recovery."

Windsor police are continuing to investigate.

If people see somebody that is potentially being exploited or is believed to be a victim of human trafficking, sexual exploitation or forced prostitution, they can call the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking's hotline number that offers strict confidentiality: 1-833-900-1010.