Disciplinary charge dropped against Windsor police officer

A disciplinary charge against a Windsor police officer has been dropped, but the constable is still pursuing a human rights case against the police department.

Last year, constable Scott Robinson was charged with breach of confidence under the Police Services Act. But Windsor police have now confirmed that that charge has been dropped.

Windsor police, Robinson and Robinson's lawyer did not provide comment to CBC News.

When the charge came against Robinson in 2020, he said the police services act charge had to do with the work he'd been doing on his human rights complaint against the police and, now retired, deputy chief Brad Hill.

But court documents show that the services act charge came about because Robinson had shared police service documents when he wasn't allowed to. Following that, the chief of police made a formal complaint against him.

Yet, Robinson says that was reprisal for him filing a human rights complaint, which he did in 2018.

In that complaint, Robinson alleges that Hill bullied and harassed him in front of his colleagues because of his choice to go on paternity leave, which he calls discrimination.

Robinson also alleges that later on, Hill threatened that he could be transferred at any time.

As Robinson was preparing to return to work, he said in his complaint that administration was attempting to transfer him to another unit, which he interpreted as punishment for taking paternity leave.

During his leave, he also submitted an application to the OPP.

When Robinson returned to work, he wrote that he felt targeted and mistreated by Hill after he found out about the OPP application.

Some of the allegations put forward by Robinson are moving ahead in the human rights tribunal, though it's unclear when the next hearing will take place.