33-year-old Windsor man arrested, charged after child porn investigation by police

A 33-year-old Windsor man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation, according to Windsor police.

In a news release Tuesday, police said its Internet Child Exploitation unit charged the man following an investigation launched in September 2020.

The man was arrested Monday around 11 a.m. in Sandwich Towne, in the area of Peter Street and Detroit Street.

The suspect has been charged with accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography, according to police.

Police said they don't believe any local children were involved in the offences.

