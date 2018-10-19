Windsor police lay first charge for driving with cannabis in vehicle

Windsor police have handed out their first ticket related to legalized cannabis in Canada after a man was found with cannabis "readily available" in his vehicle while driving.

The same charge was also issued by OPP in Sarnia who charged a 38-year-old Toronto man for having cannabis in his vehicle. He was stopped by police after reportedly driving erratically on Highway 402 and was also slapped with a $215 fine.

Section 12(1) of the Cannabis Act: No person shall drive or have the care or control of a vehicle or boat, whether or not it is in motion, while any cannabis is contained in the vehicle or boat.

Windsor police conducted a two-hour R.I.D.E. inspection of more than 800 cars Thursday, where they also arrested and charged a man with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. Police say the drug involved is suspected to be cannabis.

He was also charged after performing poorly on a sobriety test.

The man was later released on a promised to appear with a future court date.