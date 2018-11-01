Windsor Certified Windows owner arrested and charged with fraud

Windsor police have arrested Craig O'Brien, the person behind Certified Windows, a company where its customers say they have been out thousands of dollars over services they never received.

O'Brien, 44, faces two charges of fraud over $5,000 and one count of uttering forged document.

Police say the suspect was arrested on Thursday without incident.

Over the course of police investigation, there were more than 70 complainants who contacted the police service with regards to dealings with Certified Windows.

CBC News reported on the window company in November 2018, where numerous customers complained about never having received doors or windows.

O'Brien, in November, had reached out to CBC News with a written statement which said he was away from work for the past year and a half due to serious health issues.

He also blamed the province's cancelled green energy rebate program for creating problems with his work.