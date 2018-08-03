Skip to Main Content
Windsor police canine unit helps net armed robbery suspects

Windsor police canine unit helps net armed robbery suspects

Two people are in custody — thanks to the Windsor police K-9 Unit — following an early-morning armed robbery in the city.

No injuries reported

CBC News ·
The Windsor Police Canine Unit. (WPS/Twitter)

Two people are in custody — thanks to the Windsor police canine unit — following an early-morning armed robbery in the city.

Officers responded to a call just after 1 a.m. Friday at a Dougall Avenue business, north of Eugenie Street.

Police say a firearm was used in the incident, however, no injuries are reported.

Authorities say their investigation continues and that they expect to release more information later today. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us