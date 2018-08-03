Windsor police canine unit helps net armed robbery suspects
Two people are in custody — thanks to the Windsor police K-9 Unit — following an early-morning armed robbery in the city.
No injuries reported
Two people are in custody — thanks to the Windsor police canine unit — following an early-morning armed robbery in the city.
Officers responded to a call just after 1 a.m. Friday at a Dougall Avenue business, north of Eugenie Street.
Police say a firearm was used in the incident, however, no injuries are reported.
Authorities say their investigation continues and that they expect to release more information later today.