Suspect arrested for attack on cab driver who suffered vision loss

A 30-year-old Windsor man is facing aggravated assault charges, after he smashed a cab driver's window into the man's face unprovoked, say police.

The incident happened Saturday, March 12, when the Vets Cab driver was driving down Erie Street West. The driver heard an object hit the side of his vehicle, said Windsor police. He was between Victoria and Ouellette avenues when he pulled over to see what happened and noticed two men walking in the area.

One man approached the driver's window and smashed it in, injuring the driver badly. He was sent to hospital and two suspects fled the scene, say police.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195, who represents up to 350 Vets Cab drivers, said the glass shattered into the driver's eye, causing permanent vision damage.

Nabbout said the driver has had two eye surgeries.

The man recently moved to Windsor from another city with his family, said Nabbout, and has been driving for one year.

Last Thursday night, the suspect was located and arrested, say Windsor police.

Police say a second man is no longer considered a suspect, and no other suspects are being sought.

