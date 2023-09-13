Windsor police say 4 men wanted in theft from Buddhist temple
Windsor police say they are seeking four suspects after cash was stolen from a Buddhist temple during ceremony hours on Sunday.
Three men broke into an apartment within the temple and stole a safe that contained a "large quantity" of cash, the police service said in a Wednesday media release.
It happened in the 700 block of Goyeau Street, which is where the Linh Son Temple is located.
The men were picked up by a fourth person, who police say was driving a later model Infiniti FX35 SUV.
Police released images of the men they say are suspects. They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.