Man arrested after alleged abduction, stabbing at west Windsor home

A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing and abduction on Bruce Avenue early Friday morning, according to Windsor police.

Authorities say officers responded to a home in the area of Bruce Avenue at University Avenue around 1 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Police said in a statement they located a victim with a stab wound to the arm.

Police say it was determined a suspect had allegedly entered the home, stabbed one person and "forcibly abducted a female victim at knife point."

The suspect returned the victim to the home "several hours later," police said, and the individual was taken into custody.

Police have charged a 31-year-old man with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and breaking and entering.